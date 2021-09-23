New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California

AP National News

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in a Northern California community as a new wildfire spreads. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday because of the Fawn Fire in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding at the northern end of the Central Valley. Residents have been told to temporarily gather in a parking lot at Shasta College in Redding. The Fawn Fire has grown to more than 1 square mile since it broke out Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, more than 9,000 firefighters are assigned to 10 large and active wildfires.