Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards

AP National News

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia inmate has been found guilty of murder in the slayings of two prison guards shot during a bloody escape in 2017. The Putnam County jury convicted Donnie Rowe on Thursday afternoon during the fourth day of his trial. Now jurors must decide whether to sentence the inmate to death for the slayings of the two Baldwin State Prison officers _ Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Ballou. The guards were killed on a prison transport bus southeast of Atlanta when Rowe opened an unlocked security gate and attacked one of the officers before a second inmate, Ricky Dubose, grabbed a gun and shot both guards. Rowe’s attorneys argued he didn’t know Dubose would kill the two men.