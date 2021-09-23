Danes side with US against French criticism of defense deal

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is siding with the United States in the dispute with its fellow EU member France over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she cannot understand France’s criticisms, and that there will always be “challenges” between allies. On Tuesday, the EU agreed to put France’s festering dispute over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain at the top of bloc’s political agenda. As part of it, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.