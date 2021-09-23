Colorado woman charged with killing stepson will stand trial

AP National News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Colorado woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson will stand trial. Authorities allege that 38-year-old Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch at their home in January 2020. His body was found in the Florida Panhandle about two months later. At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors presented evidence that investigators found Stauch’s DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that she traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared. Stauch will remain in jail while the case proceeds. She scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 4.