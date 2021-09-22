Rihanna takes time with album while unveiling lingerie line

AP National News

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rihanna might be extremely consumed with rolling out her popular lingerie line, but finishing her forthcoming album is still a priority. The multi-Grammy winner is just taking her time to “experiment.” She suggests her new music will sound much different than her previous projects. It’s been five years since the pop star released her critically acclaimed album “ANTI,” which included hits such as “Work,” “Love on the Brain” and “Needed.” Rihanna spoke in a recent interview with The Associated Press about her music and upcoming “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” event, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.