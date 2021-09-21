Kremlin’s party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

AP National News

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Election authorities announced Russia’s ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia, won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party’s dominance in the State Duma was widely seen as crucial for the Kremlin ahead of Russia’s presidential election in 2024. President Vladimir Putin is expected either to seek reelection that year or to choose another strategy to stay in power. Most opposition politicians were excluded from the parliamentary election that concluded Sunday, which was tainted by numerous reports of violations and voter fraud.