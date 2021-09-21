Gillian Flynn, Lena Waithe to head their own book imprints

AP National News

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn and Emmy-winning writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe will each run new book imprints at Zando. Zando is a new house headed by Molly Stern, who helped establish Flynn when she was the publisher of Crown. Stern founded Zando in 2020 as a platform for publishing its own books and for launching imprints run by others. Flynn’s imprint will be called Gillian Flynn Books. Waithe’s will be part of her Hillman Grad production company. Each imprint will release four to six books a year, starting in 2022.