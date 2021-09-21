Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, gets 6 years in corruption case

AP National News

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts mayor who was once a rising Democratic star after being elected at age 23 has been sentenced to six years in prison in a corruption case. Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Boston after being convicted of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses that wanted to operate in his city. The punishment came after the judge tossed several convictions stemming from allegations that Correia swindled investors who backed a smartphone app he created. Correia insists he is innocent and has said the “real truth” will come out.