Croatia police trying to identify woman with memory loss

AP National News

By DARKO BANDIC

Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or where she came from before she ended up on a northern Adriatic Sea island. Police told The Associated Press on Tuesday they are searching the terrain and conducting interviews with residents and tourists to see if anyone has information about the woman. Croatian media have reported that locals found her Sept. 12 sitting on a jagged rock in a remote part of the island of Krk that is inhabited by bears. News reports say she is about 60, communicated in English and didn’t have identification documents or a cellphone with her.