3 dead in shooting outside Florida Wendy’s restaurant

AP National News

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooter killed three people in the drive-thru area of a Wendy’s restaurant in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hallandale Beach police have released few details about the early Tuesday shooting, but said the victims were not restaurant employees. No names have been released. Witnesses said they heard about 10 shots in quick succession shortly before 1 a.m. Police Capt. Megan Jones said detectives are reviewing security video to discover what led to the shooting, but don’t believe it was a random attack. She doesn’t believe there’s any danger to the general public.