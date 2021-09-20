Shooting in Russian university leaves 5 dead, more wounded

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving five people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The unidentified perpetrator used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service on Monday. Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building. The gunman was later detained, Russia’s Interior Ministry said.