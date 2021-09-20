`Outsiders’ house: Tiny Tulsa museum draws big names

AP National News

By KRISTI EATON

Associated Press

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — It was a central set piece in the 1983 movie, “The Outsiders.” A low-slung white bungalow in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a wide front porch. The house has now been turned into the Outsiders House Museum, dedicated to preserving the memory of the movie and the 1967 novel on which it was based. The Outsiders House Museum was founded by a member of the hip-hop group House of Pain, Danny Boy O’Connor. He bought and restored it, adding artifacts and memorabilia. Since then celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Green Day have dropped by the museum. O’Connor says “The Outsiders” provided the archetypes of what was cool for his generation.