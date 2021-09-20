Judge says he’ll toss some of ex-mayor’s fraud convictions

AP National News

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday said he planned to toss several convictions against the Massachusetts mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said he intended to overturn eight counts of the jury’s guilty verdict against ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia that the judge said prosecutors failed to prove during trial. Corriea would remain convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud, extortion conspiracy and extortion, but the trimming of his convictions will undoubtedly impact the punishment he receives. Correia insists that he is innocent.