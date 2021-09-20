German election front-runner faces questioning over searches

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in Germany’s upcoming election, faces questions from lawmakers over an investigation of a unit of the country’s customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points ahead of Sunday’s election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz’s reaction to assail the candidate. Opposition parties called a special meeting Monday of parliament’s finance committee to discuss the matter.