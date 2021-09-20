Bond set at $15K for ex-Arkansas deputy in teen’s shooting

AP National News

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a teenager has been released on $15,000 bond. Former Lonoke County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis was released following a brief hearing Monday. Davis was charged with felony manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop. Brittain’s death has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. Davis’ attorney has said the former deputy plans to plead not guilty. Davis, who is white, is next set to appear in court on Nov. 15.