Israeli forces arrest last 2 of 6 Palestinian fugitives

AP National News

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and FARES AKRAM

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have rearrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago. The two were captured during an Israeli army raid in their hometown of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, closing an intense, embarrassing pursuit that exposed security flaws after the six prisoners tunneled out of their cell on Sept. 6. A massive pursuit operation captured the first four inmates in two separate operations in northern Israel. Five of the prisoners are from the Islamic Jihad militant group, with four of them serving life sentences, and the sixth is a member of the secular Fatah group of President Mahmoud Abbas.