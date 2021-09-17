UN: More pledges needed to avoid ‘catastrophic’ climate path

AP National News

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says a new report shows the world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The U.N. report, reviewing all the national commitments submitted until July 30 by signatories of the Paris climate accord, found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels. Scientists agree that a sharp decline in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is needed as soon as possible to cap global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2100. Major emitters such as China, India and Saudi Arabia failed to submit new pledges in time for the report.