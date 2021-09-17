England simplifies COVID-19 travel rules bashed as confusing

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government is simplifying its rules for international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, heeding complaints from travelers and businesses that U.K. regulations were cumbersome and ineffective. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the U.K. is scrapping its “traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus. From Oct. 4 there will be just two categories — red and open while testing and isolation requirements will be eased for fully vaccinated travelers. Airlines and travel businesses have complained that Britain’s complicated and expensive requirements are keeping people away and hampering recovery from the pandemic.