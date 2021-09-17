St. Louis woman after eviction: ‘I have no idea’ what to do

AP National News

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment. The eviction was months in the making, but also fast: The judgment against her was last winter, but thanks to a national moratorium, she got a reprieve. She received her final notice on Tuesday. When two deputies pulled up around noon on Friday, she knew it was over. Bigogno is among thousands of Americans facing eviction now that the CDC moratorium has ended.