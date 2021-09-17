Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant

AP National News

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Recent satellite images shows North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex. Experts say that’s a sign North Korea is intent on producing more material to make bombs. Highly enriched uranium is one of the key ingredients to make nuclear weapons. Other satellite photos disclosed last month showed signs the facility had resume operations to produce weapons-grade plutonium. North Korea also recently conducted its first missile tests in six months amid dormant nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.