Detroit-area woman charged in assault on airline flight

AP National News

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A woman accused of assaulting a woman and calling her a racial slur on a Spirit Airlines flight to Detroit is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Thirty-nine-year-old Alexandra Farr, of Roseville, faces ethnic intimidation and assault charges. The victim was a Black, Muslim woman. Prosecutors say Farr and another passenger on Saturday’s flight were involved in a verbal confrontation when the 29-year-old victim was called a racial slur and started recording the encounter with her cellphone. That’s when Farr allegedly struck the woman’s hand. Farr later was arrested by airport police. She also was charged with being a disorderly person.