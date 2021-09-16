GOP prosecutors threaten lawsuits over vaccine requirement

AP National News

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

Two dozen Republican attorneys general are warning the White House of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement for as many as 100 million Americans goes into effect. Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina is leading the effort. He wrote to President Joe Biden that the plan is “disastrous and counterproductive” and says he and his GOP colleagues ”will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.” The letter is the latest GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by Biden earlier this month.