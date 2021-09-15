Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

AP National News

By OLEG CETINIC and THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs if they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are compulsory for health care and emergency workers in France and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one. They face having pay suspended or not being able to work if they don’t. But a top French court has forbidden staff to be fired outright. Some fear further staff shortages could spell disaster since hospitals already facing strains even though data shows that nearly 90% of such workers are vaccinated.