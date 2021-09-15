Sequoia National Park’s giant trees at risk as fires grow

AP National News

By NOAH BERGER and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews moved to ramp up the battle Wednesday against two expanding forest fires threatening Sequoia National Park’s giant sequoia trees and infrastructure. The lightning-sparked Colony and Paradise fires cover about 11 square miles Wednesday. A fire spokesperson says the Colony Fire poses a threat to the Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest but not imminently. The grove is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. More than 300 firefighters are on the lines, aided by helicopters and air tankers when smoke conditions allow flights. A national interagency management team will take over the fire on Thursday.