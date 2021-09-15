Committee wants to file own plan in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

AP National News

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A committee charged with representing the interests of tens of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy is seeking to terminate the BSA’s exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan so that it can file its own. The request came in a court filing Wednesday just hours after attorneys for the Boy Scouts filed a fifth version of a proposed bankruptcy plan. That plan contains settlements that the committee describes as “grossly unfair.” Attorneys for the committee and several insurance companies also are seeking to postpone a key hearing that was scheduled for next week to consider the Boy Scouts’ previous plan. They say that is not enough time to review and file objections to the BSA’s new plan.