Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

By AAMER MADHANI and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities. It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations. Biden, as well Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, detailed their new alliance, to be called AUKUS, during a joint virtual event Wednesday. The new security alliance is likely to be seen as a provocative move by China. The new alliance announced plans to help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.