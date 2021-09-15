2 American men die while rock climbing on Spanish island

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — Two American men have died while climbing rocks along the shoreline on the Spanish island of Majorca. Local media report that Spanish emergency services recovered the bodies of the men aged 25 and 35 on Tuesday. The men’s names were not provided. Reports said they were climbing without ropes across rocks and through coves. A passer-by alerted authorities after seeing a body floating in the sea. A second body was found inside a cave. Reports said there were no witnesses to their deaths. Majorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea, is popular for a type of climbing called psicobloc, which involves climbing around shorelines without ropes.