Nigeria faces one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is seeing one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years, with more than 2,300 people dying from suspected cases as Africa’s most populous country struggles to deal with multiple disease outbreaks. This year’s cholera outbreak has a higher case fatality rate than the previous four years, and it is worsened by what many consider to be a bigger priority for state governments: the COVID-19 pandemic. States in Nigeria’s north where flooding and poor sanitation increase the risk of transmission are the hardest hit. The 19 states in the north account for 98% of the suspected cases.