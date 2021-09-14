Justice Dept. curtails agents’ use of ‘no-knock’ warrants

AP National News

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is curtailing federal agents’ use of “no-knock” warrants – which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence – and would also prohibit its agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances. The new policy was announced on Tuesday and follows a directive from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The limitation on no-knock warrants comes after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a botched raid and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.