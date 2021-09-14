Guests abducted from hotel in Mexico by gunmen, later found

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico have located 38 people, including 22 Haitians and Cubans, who were abducted from a hotel by armed men. The chief prosecutor of the northern state of San Luis Potosi said Tuesday evening that the victims were found on a roadside, apparently abandoned by their captors. Prosecutor Federico Garza Herrera says the group included 16 Mexicans and 22 foreigners. It is not immediately clear whether the abducted foreigners are migrants. Prosecutors say three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn Tuesday at the Hotel Sol y Luna in the city of Matehuala and abducted the guests.