Egypt opens ancient tomb of King Djoser after restoration

AP National News

By MOHAMED WAGDY

Associated Press

SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt is showcasing an ancient tomb structure belonging to the cemetery complex of King Djoser, a pharaoh who lived more than 4,500 years ago, following extensive restorations of the site. The structure is largely underground and includes a labyrinth of corridors decorated with carvings and tiles. A central funeral shaft that houses a granite-clad sarcophagus from Egypt’s Third Dynasty. However, the pharaoh was not actually buried there but in the famed Step Pyramid nearby. The two structures make up part of the Saqqara complex, near Cairo — one of the country’s richest archeological sites.