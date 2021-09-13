Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050

AP National News

By RENATA BRITO

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Climate change could push more than 200 million people to move within their own countries in the next three decades and create migration hotspots unless urgent action is taken in the coming years to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap, a World Bank report has found. The report published on Monday examines how long-term impacts of climate change such as water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of what the report describes as “climate migrants” by 2050. Curbing carbon emissions, increasing risk-adaptation as well as sustainable, inclusive development could reduce internal migration by up to 80%.