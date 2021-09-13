Britain ends contract with French startup for vaccines

AP National News

PARIS (AP) — A French pharmaceutical startup says the British government has abruptly terminated an agreement for it to supply tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines. Britain alleged that Valneva was in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, the company said, “strenuously” denying this. There was no immediate comment from the British side. At the time of the deal, Britain rolled out the red carpet to the startup, while the more cautious EU dragged its feet. The VLA2001 vaccine, being made at Valneva’s plant in Scotland, is currently in the third phase of trials and not yet approved by regulators.