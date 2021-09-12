Procession set for slain Marine’s return to Indiana hometown

AP National News

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his Indiana hometown. Sunday’s procession will mark the beginning of memorial services for 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport. Sanchez’s body is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, after which the procession will head to Logansport. It will briefly stop under a large garrison flag in the city’s downtown area. Sanchez’s funeral and burial are set for Tuesday in Logansport.