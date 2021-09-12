Maine potato farmers feeling optimistic ahead of harvest

AP National News

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine potato growers are feeling optimistic with a solid crop awaiting harvest and reopening restaurants driving stronger demand. Growers are looking for something to cheer after a dismal 2020 in which crops withered from heat and drought, and some potatoes were given away. Don Flannery from the Maine Potato Board said growing conditions have been good and demand is back as restaurants and cafeterias reopen. Rainfall was nearly 3 inches below average this summer, but that’s better than last summer, which ranked as the warmest and second-driest since records were kept in Caribou.