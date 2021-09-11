Greece’s economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, prime minister says

AP National News

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says the economy will grow 5.9% during 2021. That is far more than the original 3.6% estimate. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement Saturday in a keynote address at the Thessaloniki International Fair. He noted that employment has risen despite the pandemic. The prime minister also said there are tens of thousands more businesses and savings increased. Mitsotakis also announced a range of tax reductions and spending targeted at young people, small businesses and the middle class. About 3,500 people protesting against vaccine mandates and other restrictions clashed with police.