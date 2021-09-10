New UN envoy: Yemen is stuck in `indefinite state of war’

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Yemen says the Arab world’s poorest nation is “stuck in an indefinite state of war” and resuming negotiations to end the more than six-year conflict won’t be easy. Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “there are no quick wins” on the matter. He took up the post four days ago after serving as the European Union’s ambassador to Yemen. Grundberg plans to assess past efforts, identify what has worked “and listen to as many Yemeni men and women as possible” as he charts the way forward.