Lawyer: Court must bar duo from deciding on death row case

AP National News

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A lawyer for an Oklahoma district attorney says a high-profile death row inmate likely will be recommended for a reduced sentence if two members of the parole board aren’t removed. Attorney Sandra Howell-Elliott made that argument Friday during a hearing before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee. Howell-Elliott represents Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, who is seeking to have two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board removed from the panel. Prater says members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle are biased because of their work with inmates and on criminal justice reform. Attorneys for Luck and Doyle say they’re not biased and should be allowed to consider inmate Julius Jones’ request to have his sentence commuted.