Time, misinfo complicate teaching 9/11 to kids born after it

By KANTELE FRANKO and DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Navigating misinformation is among the challenges educators today face in teaching about Sept. 11 to students born since then. Those kids get much of their information from online and social media spaces. They sometimes don’t have the interest or media literacy to differentiate truth from conspiracy theories that persist 20 years later. To help bridge that gap, some teachers say they recount their own 9/11 experiences or have students ask older adults to share memories of the day. Often the approach is up to the educator, because whether and how schools teach about 9/11 varies widely across the U.S.