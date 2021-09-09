Teen dream: Raducanu, 18, Fernandez, 19, into US Open final

AP National News

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — British teenager Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the professional era by beating 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 at the U.S. Open. Raducanu will play another unseeded teen in Saturday’s final: Canada’s 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The 18-year-old Raducanu is ranked 150th and appearing in her second major tournament. She won all 18 sets she has played at Flushing Meadows during three matches in qualifying and six in the main draw. Raducanu is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon at age 17 in 2004.