Hungary offers to help Poland with border surveillance

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s president said Thursday that his government would assist Poland in conducting border surveillance on its eastern border with Belarus in an effort to deter migrants from entering the country illegally. Hungary will also help maintain the 370 kilometer (230 mile)-long fence which is currently under construction along the border. Poland, a strong ally of Hungary’s right-wing government, last week declared a state of emergency along a 3-kilometer (nearly 2-mile) strip of land along its border with Belarus. Poland has accused authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across its border in revenge for supporting EU sanctions against his Kremlin-backed regime.