Charges for officer who shot handcuffed man with stun gun

AP National News

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona police officer was charged with aggravated assault for his actions during an encounter four years ago in which he is accused of shooting a handcuffed man in the testicles with a stun gun. Glendale Officer Matthew Schneider, who has since retired, faces three felony assault charges stemming from the July 2017 encounter in a motel parking lot. An excessive force lawsuit filed by Johnny Wheatcroft alleged Schneider shot him in the testicles with a stun gun, but the city disputes that claim. Court records didn’t list a lawyer who represents Schneider in the criminal case.