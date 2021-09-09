Alabama drops lawsuit challenging Census privacy method

AP National News

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The state of Alabama has asked to dismiss its lawsuit challenging a controversial statistical method used by the U.S. Census Bureau. The method is at keeping people’s data private in the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts. Alabama and three Alabama politicians had sued the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, in an effort to stop the statistical agency from using the method, known as “differential privacy.” They also wanted to force the bureau to release the redistricting numbers earlier than planned. Normally, the data are released in March, but the Census Bureau pushed the deadline to August because of delays. The dismissal request was filed Thursday. It did not provide a reason.