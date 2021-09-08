Russia’s emergency situations minister dies during drills

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry says the head of the government department has died during drills. The ministry said Wednesday in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that 55-year-old Yevgeny Zinichev “tragically died in the line of duty during inter-agency exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergency situations, while saving a person’s life.” The ministry didn’t offer any details about where the incident took place or how it came about. Zinichev became the head of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry in 2018. His predecessor stepped down not long after a major fire in a shopping mall in Siberia killed more than 60 people. Zinichev was part of President Vladimir Putin’s personal security detail for a long time before that.