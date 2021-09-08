Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom

AP National News

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top independent TV channel Dozhd says police in Moscow have detained three journalists who picketed Russia’s Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media. Irina Dolinina, Alesya Marokhovskaya and Polina Uzhvak of the Vazhniye Istorii news outlet came to the ministry Wednesday to protest the recent designation of several independent media outlets, including Dozhd and Vazhniye Istorii, as “foreign agents.” That label in Russia carries strong pejorative connotations. Independent media in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of a Sept. 19 parliamentary election, which is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the presidential election in 2024.