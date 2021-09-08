North Macedonia government to meet over deadly hospital fire

AP National News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving 14 people dead. The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full. A number of others were injured in the fire, but the exact number wasn’t immediately available. Five prosecutors, from Tetovo and Skopje, are working on the investigation into the causes of the fire. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the blaze followed an explosion at the site. It was unclear what caused the blast, but there was speculation that it was linked to oxygen supplies.