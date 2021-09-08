Governor saddened by claim troopers made fake vaccine cards

AP National News

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he’s “incredibly disappointed” by the allegations that three former Vermont State Police troopers were involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. Scott said Wednesday he felt the allegations if true were “just a dumb thing to do” that make no sense to him. The FBI is investigating the allegations and Vermont Public Safety officials are conducting a separate investigation. The Vermont State Police announced Tuesday that three state troopers had resigned after they were found to be allegedly involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. The Vermont Troopers Association has not responded to requests for comment on behalf of the troopers.