EXCERPT: On morning of 9/11, ‘What’s happening to my city?’

AP National News

By HOWIE RUMBERG

Associated Press

On Sept. 11, 2001, Associated Press writer Howie Rumberg came off the overnight shift and took the subway to lower Manhattan. He emerged and found himself in the middle of chaos. In a recollection in a new book about the attacks and AP coverage of them, he recalls coming out into the morning after the first tower was hit but before the second. Within minutes, the second plane hit. He says the tone around him changed in an instant — from shock to outright terror.