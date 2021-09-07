MSNBC brings back Jose Diaz-Balart for daytime show

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to MSNBC later this month to host a weekday show at the 10 a.m. hour. Balart previously worked at MSNBC daytime from 2014 and 2016. The longtime host of ‘Noticias Telemundo’ has anchored national newscasts in both Spanish and English. His return is part of NBC Universal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde’s effort to bring more diverse voices to the network. Hallie Jackson will shift from the mornings to 3 p.m. Eastern. The network says Ayman Mohyeldin will host prime-time MSNBC shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.