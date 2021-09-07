California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

AP National News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say California could be on track for one of its worst fire seasons ever as hot, dry conditions across the north raise the threat of new fires or existing ones flaring into dangerous life. Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter says the whole state is showing the potential for extreme fire danger in the next three months. Meanwhile, hotter, drier weather is forecast this week in the north. There’s some good news, though. Crews on Tuesday cut miles of new containment line around the Caldor Fire, which was 50% contained after threatening South Lake Tahoe. Some 22,000 residents were allowed back to their homes this week.